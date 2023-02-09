2 teens charged with weapons violations, smoking on CTA train

Two teens were charged with weapons violations and smoking on a CTA train in the Loop Thursday morning.

Officers were at doing a platform check at the Monroe Station in the 100 block of North State Street just after 1 a.m. when they saw a 16-year-old boy smoking in a train car.

A 15-year-old boy was standing with the offender. After an initial interview, officer found that both teens were in possession of firearms.

A rifle and a ghost gun were recovered.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Both of the boys were arrested. No additional information is available at this time.