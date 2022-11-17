2 teens killed in Roseland shooting

Two teenagers were shot and killed Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood.

The teens, who were between the ages of 15 and 18, were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds around 6:50 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago police.

One of the teens had been shot at the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other teen suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.