2 teens shot while traveling in vehicle in Humboldt Park

Two teens were shot in Humboldt Park Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of North Kedzie.

At about 10:35 p.m., a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle when they heard shots fired, police said.

The 17-year-old male driver was shot in the leg, and the 15-year-old male passenger suffered a graze wound to the leg.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.