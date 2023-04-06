2 teens wounded, 1 critically, after being shot near Illinois Institute of Technology

Two teens were wounded, one critically, in a shooting near the Illinois Institute of Technology Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:28 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were walking down the street in the 3000 block of South Wabash when a gray-colored Chevy Impala drove by and an occupant exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said.

The 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the arm and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the body and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.