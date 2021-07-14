2 teens wounded, 1 critically, in Calumet Heights shooting

Two teens were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Thursday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were in an alley about 6:45 p.m. near the 9200 block of South Yates Boulevard when two people approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the back and listed in critical condition. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was listed in good condition, police said.

Both teens self-transported to Trinity Hospital, according to police.

No one is in custody, police said.

