2 trucks involved in crash at O'Hare Airport

Two vehicles collided at a Chicago airport Wednesday night.

At about 7:11 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a minor crash on the airfield near Terminal 5 at O'Hare International Airport, city officials said.

There have been reports that the trucks involved were a food delivery truck and another one that transports wheelchairs.

No injuries were reported and there were no significant impacts on airport operations. 

Chicago police are investigating. 