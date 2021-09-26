Two people killed in fiery car crash on I-55

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Cook County Sunday morning,

Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. on I-55 near La Grange Road.

Both vehicles were fully engulfed in flames due to the crash.

Southbound lanes of I-55 were closed at about 3:33 a.m., but lanes reopened by 9:02 a.m.

No further information was provided by ISP.