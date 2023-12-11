2 vehicles involved in head-on crash in Oak Lawn near Jedi's Restaurant

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Oak Lawn Monday morning.

SkyFOX was over the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Southwest Highway right near Jedi's Restaurant around 7:30 a.m.

Multiple fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances were called to the scene. Glass and car parts could be seen scattered across the intersections where the crash occurred.

According to initial reports, two people were injured and transported to an area hospital. However, the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Southbound traffic on Cicero was blocked off as well as westbound traffic on Southwest Highway. It is unclear when normal traffic patterns will resume.