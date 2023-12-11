2 Venezuelan men charged after robbing Oak Brook Macy's the same day

Two Venezuelan men are facing theft charges after robbing the Oak Brook Macy's store last Sunday in separate incidents, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Jainer Efrain Guttierrez Quintero, 30, and Estivenson Martinez Artigas, 28, both of Venezuela, appeared in court Monday morning. Each of the men is charged with one count of retail theft, which is a Class 3 Felony, according to officials.

Artigas is also charged with one count of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a police officer.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, Artigas is accused of going into the Macy's store at the Oak Brook Mall just before 4:30 p.m. and attempting to steal a backpack and two coats. The items had a value of $459.

The state's attorney said Artigas was apprehended by officers as he was leaving the store.

About half an hour later, Guttierrez Quintero went into that same Macy's store and attempted to steal eight items of Polo merchandise, according to officials. The items were valued at $1,173.

Guttierrez Quintero was also stopped by officers.

"The arrest of these two defendants sends the clear message that if you steal in DuPage County you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Our law enforcement is second to none and remains on high alert to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday shopping season for our merchants and patrons alike. I commend the Oak Brook Police Department for their outstanding efforts in apprehending anyone who thinks they can outsmart or outrun the law. I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Bethany Jackson and Philip Unger for their work in preparing a strong case against Mr. Guttierrez Quintero and Mr. Martinez Artigas."

Artigas and Guttierrez Quintero are set to appear in court on Jan. 8 for arraignment.

As part of their release, both men are prohibited from going into any Macy's store and the Oak Brook mall.