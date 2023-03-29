2 wanted for robbing armored car at gunpoint in Calumet City

article

The FBI is searching for two people who robbed an armored car at gunpoint in Calumet City earlier this week.

At about 10:17 a.m. Monday, two offenders robbed an armored car in the parking lot of Big Lots, located at 1699 River Oaks Drive.

According to the FBI, the offenders are described as two Black males wearing gray and black hooded jackets. Guns were displayed during the robbery.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information was provided by the FBI.

To report a tip, you can call (312) 421-6700 or go to tips.fbi.gov.