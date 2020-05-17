2 women hurt in Morgan Park shooting

Two women were shot Sunday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The women, 25 and 26, were in a vehicle just after 2 a.m. when someone fired shots in the 1000 block of West 113th Place, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old driver was hit in the leg and drove to the 900 block of West 115th Street, where paramedics were called, police said. The other woman was hit in the chest.

Both were taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.