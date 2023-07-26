2 women, juvenile charged in burglary of Bloomingdale Verizon store

Two women and a male juvenile were arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing cellphones from a Verizon Wireless store in west suburban Bloomingdale.

Around 4:10 p.m., Bloomingdale police were notified of a theft in progress at the Verizon store located at 370 W. Army Trail Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned three individuals entered the store, broke into a locked drawer, and stole 45 Apple iPhones before fleeing.

About 11 minutes after the theft, police pulled over the vehicle the suspects were driving in and took them into custody. They were identified as 47-year-old Mariana Iordache of Schaumburg, 32-year-old Alisa Velcu of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, and an unidentified male juvenile.

All three have been charged with burglary and theft – both felonies. Iordache and the juvenile were also charged with possession of burglary tools.

Alisa Velcu and Mariana Iordache | Provided

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Bond for both women was set at $100,000. The juvenile was ordered to remain locked up until at least his next court appearance.

"The allegations that these three defendants entered the Verizon Wireless store and in broad daylight during business hours, broke into a locked drawer and helped themselves to forty-five iPhones are alarming," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"The extremely quick apprehension of the defendants in this case sends the unmistakable message that in DuPage County, if you commit this type of crime, you will be caught, charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The 45 stolen iPhones were worth $40,000 to $45,000.

Iordache is due in court on Aug. 23, while Velcu's next court appearance is Aug. 24.

The juvenile will be back in court on July 31.