2 women rob, carjack Chicagoans on Near West Side: police

Chicago police are warning residents on the Near West Side of a recent robbery and armed carjacking.

In each incident, the two female suspects approached the victims on foot as the victims were near their vehicles. Police say the offenders then demanded property from the victims.

Police say in one incident, the two women took the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint.

In another incident, the women attacked the victim while demanding the victim’s keys and then fled the scene after their efforts were unsuccessful.

The first incident happened in the 1800 block of W. Superior St. on Oct. 26 at 4:20 p.m.

The second incident happened in the 2100 block of W. Huron St. on Nov. 3 at 4:02 p.m.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

