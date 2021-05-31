2 women stabbed in altercation with a relative in Gold Coast

Two women were stabbed during an altercation with a relative late Sunday in Gold Coast.

The women, both 27, were fighting with a female relative in the street about 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Burton Place, Chicago police said.

One woman suffered a cut to the face and the other was stabbed in the hand, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.