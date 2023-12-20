2 women tried using fake $20 bills at Yorktown Center, denied pre-trial release: prosecutors

Two California women accused of using fake $20 bills to pay for items at the Yorktown Center shopping mall have been denied pre-trial release.

Ashley Lucas, 29, and Siannah Hudson, 29, are each charged with one count of issue or deliver a forged document, a Class 3 Felony, stemming from the incident that occurred Dec. 19 just before 2 p.m., the DuPage County State's Attorney says.

The two women tried to buy items from Zumiez and Claire's using the fake money, officials say.

Employees at both stores recognized the fake currency and didn't allow the women to make their purchases.

Lucas and Hudson left the mall and went out to their vehicle, and they were followed by mall security, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Not long after the incident, their vehicle, a Honda Pilot, was pulled over for a traffic stop by Lombard police. They were both taken into custody.

Officers searched their vehicle and found a bag with $250 in fake $20 bills, according to officials. They say they also found 15-20 receipts from cash transactions at other stores in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado.

Lucas and Hudson are set to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2024 for arraignment.