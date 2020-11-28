2 wounded in Brainerd shooting

Two women were shot Friday in Brainerd on the South Side.

The women, both 20 years old, were in a vehicle about 10:15 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Laflin Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

One of the women was struck in the shoulder, while the other was shot in the foot, police said. Both were driven to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where they were in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.