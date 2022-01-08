2 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

A man, 18, was standing in the street about 10:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 72nd Street when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

A man was shot walking in West Englewood on the South Side. The man, 31, was walking about 12:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 72nd Street when he was struck in the left arm by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.