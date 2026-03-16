Chicago weather: Snow and gusty winds shift to bitter cold temps tomorrow

The Brief Snow is falling across the Chicago area with gusty winds and brief drops in visibility. Bitter wind chills of -10 to -15 are expected Tuesday morning. A warmup arrives later this week with highs reaching the 50s and near 60 by the weekend.



Snow is falling across the Chicago area at this lunchtime hour with quick drops in visibility possible under the bands.

Temperatures will be in the 20s this afternoon with gusty to about 40 mph at times. The snow will be wrapping up this evening, and tonight the skies will be partly cloudy.

What's next:

Temperatures will be the headline Tuesday morning with wind chills bottoming out at -10 to -15. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 20s.

There is a chance for snow Tuesday night and early Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 40.

There is a chance for rain Wednesday night. Thursday, we turn the corner with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Friday afternoon.

This weekend is looking to be nice and quiet. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60. Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s with partly sunny skies.