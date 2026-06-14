Man, 26, shot while walking through South Side alley

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon while walking in an alley in Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood. The victim told police he heard a loud noise before realizing he had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital in good condition, and detectives are investigating.



A 26-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon while walking through an alley on Chicago's South Side, police said.

South Shore shooting

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Saginaw Avenue in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the victim was walking in an alley when he heard a loud noise and suddenly felt pain in his leg. Authorities determined the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

Emergency responders transported the victim to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect, and no arrests have been announced.

Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.