Man, 26, shot while walking through South Side alley
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon while walking through an alley on Chicago's South Side, police said.
South Shore shooting
What we know:
The shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Saginaw Avenue in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, the victim was walking in an alley when he heard a loud noise and suddenly felt pain in his leg. Authorities determined the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.
Emergency responders transported the victim to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
Police have not released any information about a possible suspect, and no arrests have been announced.
Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.