Chicago area heads into unusually cool week with highs stuck in the 70s

The Brief Sunday was the coolest day of the month so far, with many areas struggling to reach 70 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the 70s all week, with sunny and comfortable conditions Monday before rain and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday. Father's Day weekend looks seasonably cool, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, a dry Saturday and a chance for rain on Sunday.



It may have felt a little cool today across the area! Rightfully so, as this is the coolest day we have had all month long; highs struggled just to hit 70 in many spots today. It's also only the second time this month where the high was below normal. Looking ahead: not a single day in the upcoming week is expected to be 80 degrees or warmer.

What we know:

Tonight gets a bit cool for mid-June standards with lows slipping into the lower 50s under a mainly clear sky. Not much wind but it will slowly shift to the southwest and remain under 5mph.

Monday brings a sunny to partly cloudy sky through the day. It will end up a few degrees warmer than Sunday with many spots hitting the middle 70s. Humidity values will be very low, so it should turn out to be a pretty decent day.

What's next:

As we move into Tuesday, we have a chance of rain and some thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, however, a few stronger storms could bubble up. Highs will remain in the middle 70s and lows in the middle 50s.

Keep eyes on Wednesday as there could be some severe weather just to our south. It's even possible our southern most counties get clipped by severe storms. Otherwise, cloudy with pockets of rain and thunder at times. Highs in the low to middle 70s.

We will keep highs in the 70s for the back half of the week, lows in the upper 50s, and a partly cloudy sky. For the upcoming Father's Day weekend, expect highs in the middle to upper 70s and lows still in the 50s. Saturday appears dry, but Sunday could bring clouds and pockets of rain.