2 wounded in Dan Ryan shooting near Pershing Road

A woman and man were wounded in a shooting Wednesday while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Fuller Park on the South Side.

The shots were fired from another vehicle about 7:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the expressway near Pershing Road, Illinois State Police said.

A 31-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were hospitalized with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, state police said. The Chicago Fire Department initially listed them in serious condition.

The 34-year-old female driver and a 23-year-old male passenger were uninjured, state police said.

Northbound local lanes were closed at Pershing Road, and traffic was diverted at 43rd Street until 10:30 p.m., state police said.

