2 wounded in drive-by shooting in Jeffery Manor

Two men were wounded in a drive-by Saturday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

About 6:15 p.m., the 62-year-old and the 34-year-old were walking in the 2500 block of East 95th Place, when two people inside a blue BMW fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The 62-year-old was struck in the right hand and the younger man was struck in the right leg, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they are both in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

