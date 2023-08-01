2 wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

Two people were wounded, one critically, during a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

A 22-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were standing on the sidewalk just before 2 a.m. when someone in a vehicle started shooting in the 7900 block of South East End Avenue, according to police.

The woman was shot in the chest and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and was also taken to U of C in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.