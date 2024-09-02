2 wounded in shooting at apartment near Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. - A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting in DeKalb Monday morning.
At about 11:10 a.m., the DeKalb Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Annie Glidden.
When officers arrived, they located a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to their torsos.
Both were listed in serious condition.
While investigating the shooting, police determined the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.
Police said no additional offenders are being sought and there is no threat to the public.
Additionally, police confirmed the two individuals involved were not Northern Illinois University students.
No arrests have been announced.