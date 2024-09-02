2 wounded in shooting at apartment near Northern Illinois University

The Brief A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were shot and seriously injured in DeKalb on Monday morning, following a domestic disturbance. Police determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and no additional suspects are being sought, with no ongoing threat to the public. The victims were not students at Northern Illinois University, and no arrests have been made yet.



A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting in DeKalb Monday morning.

At about 11:10 a.m., the DeKalb Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Annie Glidden.

When officers arrived, they located a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to their torsos.

Both were listed in serious condition.

While investigating the shooting, police determined the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Police said no additional offenders are being sought and there is no threat to the public.

Additionally, police confirmed the two individuals involved were not Northern Illinois University students.

No arrests have been announced.