2-year-old Joliet boy finds unsecured gun, shoots himself in the head: police

A toddler accidentally shot himself in the head after he found an unsecured gun in a Joliet home Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The 2-year-old boy was shot around 12:16 p.m. after he found the gun in a bedroom of a residence in the 300 block of Comstock Street, according to Joliet police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.

Responding officers immediately began performing lifesaving measures, according to police. The child was taken to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, officials said.

Police said the child's mother was on the scene when they arrived and is cooperating with the investigation.

Joliet police are continuing to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.