2-year-old boy wounded in Joliet double shooting

A 2-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that also hospitalized a man Sunday evening in Joliet.

The boy was sitting in a car around 6:44 p.m. in the 1200 block of Luther Avenue when shots were fired, striking him in the ankle and hitting a 25-year-old man who was standing outside the vehicle, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and arm, police said.

The man and boy went to Silver Cross Hospital and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unite at (815) 724-3020.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP