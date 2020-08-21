20 Illinois counties at 'warning level' for COVID-19: IDPH

article

State heath officials announced Friday that nearly a fifth of all Illinois counties are at a warning level for the novel coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said 20 counties in the state have seen two or more COVID-19 risk indicators increase, qualifying them as warning level counties.

The counties placed under the warning level classification are as follows: Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will, and Williamson.

IDPH said those 20 counties saw outbreaks "associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home."

