21 Illinois school districts put on probation for not complying with state's mask mandate

School is just getting started in Illinois and 21 school districts in the state have already been placed on probation for not complying with the state's mask mandate.

On Aug. 4, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker issued an executive order mandating masks to be worn by students and teachers.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, 21 districts have refused to comply.

None of the schools are in Chicago or in the Chicago suburbs.

All of the schools are public school districts