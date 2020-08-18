21 shot, 2 killed Monday in Chicago

Twenty-one people were shot, two of them fatally, Monday in Chicago — the second straight day that more than 20 people were shot across the city.

The day’s latest fatal attack left one 18-year-old man dead and another injured in Austin on the West Side.

The men were outside about 11:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Luna Avenue when multiple people got out of a white sedan and fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

One of the 18-year-olds was shot in the back and taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died, police said. The other man brought himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was in good condition.

Early Monday, a man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 12:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone in a black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

Kevin Garcia, 29, was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A 20-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and a 27-year-old man was struck in the leg, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Five minors were among those wounded in shootings across the city.

A 13-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot Monday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was in a vehicle with two other people about 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the chest and dropped off at a nearby fire station, then taken to Stroger Hospital.

Earlier in the evening, two teenagers were shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were on the sidewalk about 7:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 42nd Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The girl was hit in the leg and foot, and she was in good condition at Mercy Hospital.

A 9-year-old boy was grazed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

He was riding in a vehicle about 2:06 p.m. in the first block of West 87th Street when someone fired shots at the vehicle, Chicago police said. The boy was grazed near his ear and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition.

Monday morning, a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Shore.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at 3:14 a.m. in the 7300 block of South South Shore Drive found the 15-year-old on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

In other non-fatal attacks, three people were wounded after being shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

A 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were in a vehicle about 1:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Ferdinand Street when a gray sedan pulled up, Chicago police said.

Four males got out of the car and unleashed gunfire, police said. The man and 18-year-old woman were each struck in the shoulder. The other woman was hit in the leg.

They were all taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The man was in critical condition, and the women were in good condition.

The day’s first reported shooting left three more people injured in Homan Square on the West Side.

Two men, both 23, were sitting on the steps of a building at 12:13 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Polk Street when four males approached and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

One man was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other was hit in the left ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old woman nearby was also shot in the foot, police said. She went to Mount Sinai Hospital on her own in fair condition.

Five more people were hurt Monday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s shootings follow a violent weekend in the city in which 64 people were shot, five of them fatally. Twenty-nine of those people were shot on Sunday alone.