64 shot, 6 fatally, across Chicago this weekend

Six people were killed and 58 others were injured by gunfire across Chicago over the weekend.

A 12-year-old boy and six teenagers were among those wounded.

Last weekend saw 40 people shot across the city, four of them fatally, and ended with widespread looting in the downtown area following the shooting of 20-year-old Latrell Allen by Chicago police during an alleged exchange of gunfire in Englewood.

Monday morning

A man died in a triple shooting early Monday in Little Village on the Southwest Side. They were on the sidewalk about 12:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone in a black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

Kevin Garcia, 29, was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A 20-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and a 27-year-old man was struck in the leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Sunday

Advertisement

A man was killed and two others were hurt, Sunday afternoon in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. About 1:15 p.m., three men, 19, 20 and 22, were in an alley in the 3000 block of West 44th Street when they were approached by a group of people who pulled out guns and opened fire, police said.

Alexis Rivera, 19, was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The 20-year-old was struck in the elbow and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 22-year-old was grazed by a bullet on his buttocks and refused treatment.

Another man was killed Sunday morning in Avondale on the Northwest Side. Officers found him unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at 5:05 a.m. in an alley in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said. The man, thought to be in his mid-20s, had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released by authorities.

Saturday

Saturday night, another man was killed and a teenage boy was injured in Homan Square on the West Side. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found 18-year-old Tamyreon Jordan lying on the sidewalk about 10:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Flournoy Street, authorities said. Jordan, who lived in Homan Square, had gunshot wounds to his chest and head and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old boy was also shot in the left arm and was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said. He told investigators he was standing on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

Friday

Friday night, a man was killed in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. Jeremy Curry, 28, was found unresponsive at 11:17 p.m. with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 1100 block of West 110th Place, officials said. The Morgan Park resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

About three hours before that, a 48-year-old man was found with a fatal gunshot wound Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side. Officers found Charles L. McFee about 8:13 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Peoria Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said. McFee, who lived in West Pullman, was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Minors injured

Six other minors have been injured in the weekend’s gun violence.

Most recently, a 15-year-old boy was shot early Monday in South Shore. Officers responding to reports of shots fired at 3:14 a.m. in the 7300 block of South South Shore Drive found him on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Sunday afternoon, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Rogers Park on the North Side. The teen was shot in the abdomen about 4:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Chase Avenue, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in good condition.

A 16-year-old was shot Saturday evening in Bronzeville on the South Side. Several people got out of a dark-colored vehicle about 10 p.m. and shot the teen as he stood outside in the 500 block of East 47th Street, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Early Saturday morning, a 17-year-old boy was shot in West Lawn on the Southwest Side. He was on the sidewalk with a group of people at 12:14 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 70th Street when a male got out of a white SUV and started shooting, according to police. The boy was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. The shooter got back in the SUV and fled the scene.

Another teenager was shot about half an hour earlier in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The 16-year-old was outside at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of South Hermitage Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He told investigators he didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from. He was hit in the hip and went to Stroger Hospital on his own in fair condition.

Earlier that evening, a 12-year-old boy was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side. He was with a group of males about 8:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Ellis Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was hospitalized in fair condition.

Other nonfatal attacks

In other nonfatal shootings, three people were shot early Monday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. They were in a vehicle about 1:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Ferdinand Street when four male suspects unleashed gunfire, police said. A 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, police said. A 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and an 18-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital, the man in critical condition and the women in good condition.

About half an hour before that, another triple shooting happened in Homan Square on the West Side. Two men, both 23, were sitting on the steps of a building at 12:13 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Polk Street when four males approached and opened fire, according to police. One man was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other was hit in the left ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old woman nearby was also shot in the foot and went to Mount Sinai Hospital on her own in fair condition.

Another shooting left three people, including a 61-year-old man, injured Sunday night in Fifth City on the West Side. He and two women, 30 and 56, were on the sidewalk about 9:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Van Buren Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots, police said. The 30-year-old woman was grazed in the shoulder, and the 56-year-old was struck in the hand. The younger woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, and the older woman declined medical attention. The man was shot in the arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

An expressway shooting Saturday morning left two women hurt, one of them critically, on the Eisenhower Expressway in Austin on the West Side. The women were shot at 4:13 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Laramie Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. A 25-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department officials said. The other woman, 21, was taken to the same hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

The weekend’s first shooting injured a 20-year-old man Friday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. He was sitting on a front porch about 6:35 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 44th Street when someone in an SUV shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At least 35 other people were shot in Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.