A 12-year-old boy was shot at a park Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

He was standing with a group of males about 8:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Ellis Avenue when he was shot in the leg, Chicago police said. The Mamie Till-Mobley Park is in the same block.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area One detectives investigate.