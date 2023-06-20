21-year-old man fatally shot in the head in Waukegan identified by coroner

A man fatally shot in Waukegan Sunday night has been identified.

At 7:16 p.m. Waukegan police responded to McAlister Avenue and May Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man who was unconscious and not breathing.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 21-year-old Quinton Hudson of Waukegan.

Autopsy results indicated that he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting remains under investigation.