24 people shot in Chicago in 8 hour period

Two people have been killed and 25 others wounded in shootings throughout Chicago so far this weekend.

Twenty-four of the victims were shot in an eight-hour period from Friday night to Saturday morning.

The latest fatal shooting happened Friday night in Garfield Park on the West Side.

A man was driving about 10:25 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Congress Parkway when a black SUV approached and someone inside fired into his vehicle, Chicago police said.

Almos Collum, 33, was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 10:49 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Austin.

The weekend’s earliest homicide happened less than an hour earlier blocks away in Austin on the West Side.

Three men were outside about 9:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle unleashed gunfire, police said.

Johnny Teajue, 33, was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. He lived in Washington Park.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot and is in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. A 43-year-old man who was shot in the lower back took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

In nonfatal shootings, a teen boy was grazed by a bullet Saturday in Little Italy.

He was driving about 12:45 a.m. on South Loomis Street when someone in a gold sedan fired shots, police said. He was grazed in the ribcage and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A few minutes later, a 64-year-old woman was shot inside her home in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

She was inside at 12:49 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue when bullets came through her window, according to police. The woman was hit in the arm and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in fair condition. She did not appear to be the shooter’s intended target.

The latest shooting left a man critically injured in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 29-year-old walked into an alley about 6:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone shot him in the head and leg, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The weekend’s earliest instance of gun violence wounded a 35-year-old woman in South Shore.

She was with a group of people about 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Phillips Avenue when a light-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was shot in the arm, and her condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Eighteen other people were hurt in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend’s gun violence killed two and wounded 31 others citywide.