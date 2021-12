A 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head in Logan Square.

According to police, just after 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Avers Avenue, officers found the man shot once in the head, and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and no one is in custody.

Police said Area Five detectives are investigating.