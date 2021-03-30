2,404 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois, 17 more deaths

Illinois health officials Tuesday reported 2,404 new cases of COVID-19 along with 17 additional deaths.

The state’s positivity rate also continued its upward trend, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The latest cases were confirmed among 51,579 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s positivity rate to 3.4%, health officials said. A sharp increase from the 2.1% record low reported on March 13.

The rate is important to determine how quickly the virus is spreading.

Hospitalizations have also increased over the past two weeks, with COVID-19 patients occupying 1,396 beds as of Monday night, health officials said. Of those, 308 were in the ICU and 121 were on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 86,812 vaccines were administered Monday and over 2 millions residents have now been fully vaccinated, health officials said.

Since the pandemic began, over 1.2 million people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19 and 21,273 people have died, health officials said.