Man killed in Washington Park drive-by shooting

A man was fatally shot Monday night in a drive-by in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 10 p.m., the 26-year-old was standing outside next to a car in the 200 block of East 59th Street, when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and got in the passenger seat of a friend’s car who then began to drive him to the hospital, but stopped in the 5700 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said.

He was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified him.

Area One detectives are investigating.