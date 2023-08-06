26-year-old man shot inside Wicker Park business during argument

A man was shot inside a Wicker Park business during an argument early Sunday.

At about 1:10 a.m., a 26-year-old man was inside a business in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he got into an argument with an unknown offender, police said.

The man was shot in the left arm and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.