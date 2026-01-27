Cook County convenience store sells $11.6M Lotto jackpot ticket

The Brief A lucky player won an $11.6 million Lotto jackpot with a ticket sold at a TrueNorth in Bartlett — the largest Illinois Lottery jackpot so far this year. Another player scored $481,907 playing Fast Play Twenty 20s online, the game’s biggest jackpot win of the year. A $700,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was also sold at a Shell station in Chicago after all five numbers were matched.



It was a winning weekend for Illinois Lottery players, with nearly $12.8 million in prizes won across three games, including an $11.6 million Lotto jackpot.

What we know:

One lucky player matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Lotto drawing to win the $11.6 million jackpot, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers were 5-6-8-27-40-50.

The winning ticket was purchased at TrueNorth, located at 2345 West Bartlett Road in Bartlett. Lottery officials said it was the largest Illinois Lottery jackpot won so far this year.

(Google Maps)

TrueNorth will receive a bonus of $116,000 for selling the winning Lotto ticket.

Dig deeper:

But that wasn’t the only big payday last weekend.

One player won $481,907 playing Fast Play Twenty 20s online on Saturday, marking the largest jackpot win for the game so far this year. More than $2.3 million in prizes have been won on Twenty 20s tickets so far this month.

(Google Maps)

Another Illinois Lottery player purchased a jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Friday from a Shell gas station, located at 5201 North Western Avenue in Chicago. The ticket netted the player $700,000 after matching all five numbers — 10-12-14-19-41 — to claim the jackpot.

What they're saying:

Lottery officials reminded players that they have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prizes and encouraged them to sign the back of their ticket immediately and keep it in a safe place until it is claimed.