Concealed carry holder shoots attempted robber on Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot one of two robbery suspects early Tuesday while being confronted at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side.
What we know:
The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Montana Street and Laramie Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood.
Chicago police said the 39-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle when two men approached him and one of them pulled out a gun and demanded his belongings.
Police said the victim, who is a licensed concealed-carry holder, drew his own gun and fired multiple shots, striking one of the suspects in the legs. Officers took both suspects into custody at the scene.
The wounded suspect, a 23-year-old man, was treated by paramedics with the Chicago Fire Department and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.