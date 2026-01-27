Concealed carry holder shoots attempted robber on Chicago's NW Side

The Brief A man shot one of two robbery suspects after being confronted at gunpoint on the Northwest Side. Police say the victim, a licensed concealed-carry holder, fired after the suspects demanded his belongings. Both suspects are in custody.



A concealed carry holder shot one of two robbery suspects early Tuesday while being confronted at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side.

What we know:

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Montana Street and Laramie Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood.

Chicago police said the 39-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle when two men approached him and one of them pulled out a gun and demanded his belongings.

Police said the victim, who is a licensed concealed-carry holder, drew his own gun and fired multiple shots, striking one of the suspects in the legs. Officers took both suspects into custody at the scene.

The wounded suspect, a 23-year-old man, was treated by paramedics with the Chicago Fire Department and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.