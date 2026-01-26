Expand / Collapse search

See Chicagoland's snowfall totals after weekend winter storm blankets region

By FOX Chicago Digital Staff
Published  January 26, 2026 6:01pm CST
Winter Weather
The Brief

    • A winter storm dropped several inches of snow across the Chicago area over the weekend.
    • Chicago's Loop saw the highest amount at more than 10 inches; some spots in northwest Indiana also got hit hard.
    • Snowfall amounts tapered off farther from the city.

CHICAGO - The National Weather Service on Monday reported widespread snowfall totals ranging from 1 to more than 10 inches across Chicagoland after a weekend winter storm.

Chicagoland snowfall totals

Cook County

  • Loop (Chicago): 10.5 inches
  • Garfield Park (Chicago): 9.1 inches
  • Avondale (Chicago): 9.0 inches
  • Bridgeport (Chicago): 9.0 inches
  • Lincoln Park (Chicago): 8.8 inches
  • Glenview: 8.8 inches
  • Douglas (Chicago): 8.7 inches
  • Logan Square (Chicago): 8.5 inches
  • Evanston: 8.0 inches
  • Hometown: 7.0 inches
  • North Center (Chicago): 7.0 inches
  • Oak Park: 6.4 inches
  • West Ridge (Chicago): 6.0 inches
  • Bridgeview: 6.0 inches
  • Midway (Chicago): 5.9 inches
  • Thornton: 5.7 inches
  • Oak Forest: 5.5 inches
  • Lansing: 5.5 inches
  • Niles: 5.3 inches
  • Palos Park: 5.0 inches
  • La Grange Park: 4.9 inches
  • Homewood: 4.8 inches
  • Mount Prospect: 4.7 inches
  • Park Ridge: 4.6 inches
  • O’Hare (Chicago): 4.4 inches
  • Wheeling: 4.5 inches
  • Elk Grove Village: 4.2 inches
  • Harwood Heights: 4.1 inches
  • Schaumburg: 3.2 inches
  • Hoffman Estates: 1.6 inches

DuPage County

  • Elmhurst: 4.3 inches
  • Darien: 3.5 inches
  • Downers Grove: 2.4 inches
  • Glen Ellyn: 2.1 inches
  • Naperville: 2.0 inches
  • Lombard: 2.0 inches

Grundy County

  • Carbon Hill: 2.6 inches
  • Morris: 2.1 inches
  • Mazon: 2.0 inches

Kankakee County

  • Kankakee: 4.5 inches
  • Herscher: 2.0 inches

Kendall County

  • Oswego: 1.6 inches

La Salle County

  • Grand Ridge: 3.4 inches
  • Ottawa: 2.2 inches

Lake County (IL)

  • Highwood: 6.3 inches
  • Riverwoods: 5.3 inches
  • Buffalo Grove: 2.5 inches
  • Mundelein: 2.5 inches

Livingston County

  • Chatsworth: 4.0 inches

Will County

  • Monnee Reservoir: 6.5 inches
  • Mokena: 4.5 inches
  • Peotone: 4.2 inches
  • Crete: 4.1 inches
  • Homer Glen: 3.7 inches
  • Romeoville (NWS Chicago): 2.5 inches
  • Rockdale: 2.4 inches
  • Lockwood Shores: 2.3 inches
  • Plainfield: 2.3 inches

Jasper County (IN)

  • Collegeville: 5.3 inches
  • Remington: 5.0 inches
  • DeMotte: 4.2 inches

Lake County (IN)

  • Hobart: 8.1 inches
  • Merrillville: 7.4 inches
  • Cedar Lake: 6.0 inches
  • Crown Point: 6.0 inches
  • Gary: 5.1 inches
  • Dyer: 5.1 inches
  • St. John: 4.5 inches

Newton County (IN)

  • Mount Ayr: 4.2 inches
  • Morocco: 4.0 inches

Porter County (IN)

  • Valparaiso: 9.0 inches
  • Porter: 7.9 inches
  • Ogden Dunes: 7.0 inches
  • Boone Grove: 5.3 inches

The Source: The information in this story came from the National Weather Service.

