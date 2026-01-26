See Chicagoland's snowfall totals after weekend winter storm blankets region
CHICAGO - The National Weather Service on Monday reported widespread snowfall totals ranging from 1 to more than 10 inches across Chicagoland after a weekend winter storm.
Chicagoland snowfall totals
Cook County
- Loop (Chicago): 10.5 inches
- Garfield Park (Chicago): 9.1 inches
- Avondale (Chicago): 9.0 inches
- Bridgeport (Chicago): 9.0 inches
- Lincoln Park (Chicago): 8.8 inches
- Glenview: 8.8 inches
- Douglas (Chicago): 8.7 inches
- Logan Square (Chicago): 8.5 inches
- Evanston: 8.0 inches
- Hometown: 7.0 inches
- North Center (Chicago): 7.0 inches
- Oak Park: 6.4 inches
- West Ridge (Chicago): 6.0 inches
- Bridgeview: 6.0 inches
- Midway (Chicago): 5.9 inches
- Thornton: 5.7 inches
- Oak Forest: 5.5 inches
- Lansing: 5.5 inches
- Niles: 5.3 inches
- Palos Park: 5.0 inches
- La Grange Park: 4.9 inches
- Homewood: 4.8 inches
- Mount Prospect: 4.7 inches
- Park Ridge: 4.6 inches
- O’Hare (Chicago): 4.4 inches
- Wheeling: 4.5 inches
- Elk Grove Village: 4.2 inches
- Harwood Heights: 4.1 inches
- Schaumburg: 3.2 inches
- Hoffman Estates: 1.6 inches
DuPage County
- Elmhurst: 4.3 inches
- Darien: 3.5 inches
- Downers Grove: 2.4 inches
- Glen Ellyn: 2.1 inches
- Naperville: 2.0 inches
- Lombard: 2.0 inches
Grundy County
- Carbon Hill: 2.6 inches
- Morris: 2.1 inches
- Mazon: 2.0 inches
Kankakee County
- Kankakee: 4.5 inches
- Herscher: 2.0 inches
Kendall County
- Oswego: 1.6 inches
La Salle County
- Grand Ridge: 3.4 inches
- Ottawa: 2.2 inches
Lake County (IL)
- Highwood: 6.3 inches
- Riverwoods: 5.3 inches
- Buffalo Grove: 2.5 inches
- Mundelein: 2.5 inches
Livingston County
- Chatsworth: 4.0 inches
Will County
- Monnee Reservoir: 6.5 inches
- Mokena: 4.5 inches
- Peotone: 4.2 inches
- Crete: 4.1 inches
- Homer Glen: 3.7 inches
- Romeoville (NWS Chicago): 2.5 inches
- Rockdale: 2.4 inches
- Lockwood Shores: 2.3 inches
- Plainfield: 2.3 inches
Jasper County (IN)
- Collegeville: 5.3 inches
- Remington: 5.0 inches
- DeMotte: 4.2 inches
Lake County (IN)
- Hobart: 8.1 inches
- Merrillville: 7.4 inches
- Cedar Lake: 6.0 inches
- Crown Point: 6.0 inches
- Gary: 5.1 inches
- Dyer: 5.1 inches
- St. John: 4.5 inches
Newton County (IN)
- Mount Ayr: 4.2 inches
- Morocco: 4.0 inches
Porter County (IN)
- Valparaiso: 9.0 inches
- Porter: 7.9 inches
- Ogden Dunes: 7.0 inches
- Boone Grove: 5.3 inches
The Source: The information in this story came from the National Weather Service.