Illinois congresswoman introduces 'Melt ICE Act' to dismantle immigration agency

The Brief Rep. Delia Ramirez introduced the "Melt ICE Act," which would eliminate the Department of Homeland Security and defund ICE and its detention centers. Ramirez cited recent immigration enforcement actions in Chicago and Minneapolis, saying they are harming families, children and small businesses. The proposal would redirect billions of dollars to housing, health care and community-based services.



Less than a week after Congress voted to continue funding the Department of Homeland Security, Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois is pushing new legislation that would eliminate the agency and defund U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its detention centers.

What we know:

The proposal, known as the "Melt ICE Act," would dismantle ICE and redirect its funding.

Ramirez said the legislation would end what she called an "unrestrained crusade of cruelty against our migrant neighbors and the places they call home."

Ramirez cited recent immigration enforcement actions in Chicago and Minneapolis as justification for immediately halting ICE funding.

"Our small businesses are falling apart in this precise moment," Ramirez said. "Our children don’t even want to give you their name because they’re afraid that if you know their name, you will go after them and their families."

What's next:

If enacted, the Melt ICE Act would divert billions of dollars to wraparound services, including housing, health care and community programs.

Congress passed H.R. 7147, the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2026, on Jan. 22.