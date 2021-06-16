27 shot, 8 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Eight people were killed, and nineteen others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was found fatally shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 10:15 p.m., officers found the 26-year-old laying on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street, with gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes prior, a 16-year-old boy who was killed, and a man who was wounded in a shooting in Gage Park on the Southwest Side. The teen and a 20-year-old man were walking about 10:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone approached them and opened fire, striking them both, police said.

The boy was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. The man suffered three gunshot wounds to his back and was taken to the same hospital, where he was also in critical condition. Police said the attacker was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A woman was fatally shot in Bronzeville on the South Side. About 6:15 a.m., the 21-year-old was found in an alley with one gunshot wound to her head in the 4500 block of South Wabash, police said. A witness told police they heard a gun shot and found the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman has not yet been identified.

Less than an hour prior, four people were shot and killed, and four others were seriously wounded, when an argument broke out inside a home in Englewood on the South Side.

Four of the wounded were pronounced dead at the scene in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street after gunfire erupted around 5:40 a.m., police said.

Four others were taken to hospitals, at least two of them in critical condition:

A woman was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Hospital.

A 23-year-old man went to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital also in critical condition.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head was taken to Christ Hospital.

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was also taken to Christ.

A 2-year-old girl was taken from the home and brought to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation, but did not appear injured, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

A man was found shot to death, and another seriously wounded, in a car that crashed into a light pole on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast. The silver Nissan Sentra was in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive when it crashed in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:45 a.m., police said.

Two of the three people inside had been shot. A 32-year-old man was struck twice in the torso and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

A 20-year-old man was struck twice in the arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The third person, a 25-year-old man, had minor injuries from the crash and was in good condition.

In non-fatal shootings, five people were wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park in the city’s second mass shooting of the day. The group was outside about 9:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street, when they were shot at, possibly by multiple people, according to police. A 29-year-old woman was struck in the back, a 39-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and leg, and a 40-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. They were all taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they are all in good condition. A 38-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were both shot in the legs and taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man is in critical condition and the younger man is in good condition.

A 19-year-old boy was shot and wounded while waiting for a bus on the border of Gresham and Grand Crossing on the South Side. The teen was standing in the 1000 block of East 79th Street when two gunmen came up and started shooting around 9:10 a.m., police said. Struck in both legs, paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Seven others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were killed, and eighteen others were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.