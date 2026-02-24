Chicago police: Two teens arrested after string of violent robberies

The Brief Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 17, were arrested Monday in connection with several robberies and attacks. Police say the incidents happened within about 45 minutes across multiple South Side and downtown locations. Both teens face multiple felony charges, including aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.



Two teenage boys were arrested Monday night less than an hour after allegedly robbing and attacking several people in Chicago.

What we know:

Police said a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of West 47th Street.

They were identified as suspects in a robbery that happened about 30 minutes earlier in the 700 block of South Dearborn Street. In that case, police said a 23-year-old man had personal property taken by force.

The teens are also charged in connection with incidents at three other locations that night:

700 block of South Clark Street at about 9:30 p.m.

600 block of South Federal Street at about 9:46 p.m.

200 block of West 47th Street at about 10:13 p.m.

Both teens face the same charges:

Three felony counts of aggravated robbery indicating a firearm is involved.

Two felony counts of attempted aggravated robbery indicating a firearm is involved.

Two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

No further information was provided by police.