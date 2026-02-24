Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police: Two teens arrested after string of violent robberies

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 24, 2026 11:49am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 17, were arrested Monday in connection with several robberies and attacks.
    • Police say the incidents happened within about 45 minutes across multiple South Side and downtown locations.
    • Both teens face multiple felony charges, including aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were arrested Monday night less than an hour after allegedly robbing and attacking several people in Chicago.

What we know:

Police said a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of West 47th Street.

They were identified as suspects in a robbery that happened about 30 minutes earlier in the 700 block of South Dearborn Street. In that case, police said a 23-year-old man had personal property taken by force.

The teens are also charged in connection with incidents at three other locations that night:

  • 700 block of South Clark Street at about 9:30 p.m.
  • 600 block of South Federal Street at about 9:46 p.m.
  • 200 block of West 47th Street at about 10:13 p.m.

Both teens face the same charges:

  • Three felony counts of aggravated robbery indicating a firearm is involved.
  • Two felony counts of attempted aggravated robbery indicating a firearm is involved.
  • Two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

No further information was provided by police.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

