Chicago police: Two teens arrested after string of violent robberies
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were arrested Monday night less than an hour after allegedly robbing and attacking several people in Chicago.
What we know:
Police said a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of West 47th Street.
They were identified as suspects in a robbery that happened about 30 minutes earlier in the 700 block of South Dearborn Street. In that case, police said a 23-year-old man had personal property taken by force.
The teens are also charged in connection with incidents at three other locations that night:
- 700 block of South Clark Street at about 9:30 p.m.
- 600 block of South Federal Street at about 9:46 p.m.
- 200 block of West 47th Street at about 10:13 p.m.
Both teens face the same charges:
- Three felony counts of aggravated robbery indicating a firearm is involved.
- Two felony counts of attempted aggravated robbery indicating a firearm is involved.
- Two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place.
No further information was provided by police.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.