28-year-old McHenry man charged with reproduction of child pornography

A 28-year-old McHenry man was charged with 10 counts of reproducing child pornography on Thursday.

David P. Stone was charged in McHenry County Circuit Court and his bond was set at $300,000. He was also ordered not to have contact with minors under the age of 18 or use the internet for illicit or unlawful purposes.

“Child pornography is an absolutely reprehensible crime, and the individuals who reproduce these horrific images must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “My office will continue to partner with local law enforcement to locate and hold these offenders accountable.”

Investigators, the McHenry Police Department and the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office conducted a search of a residence on Wednesday in the 5900 block of Bluegrass Trail in McHenry and arrested Stone after evidence of alleged child pornography was discovered.

“The McHenry Police Department considers its partnerships with the Attorney General’s office and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s office invaluable,” said McHenry Police Chief John Birk. “The cooperation with these agencies allows us to vigorously pursue these types of investigations and bring appropriate charges against offenders”

“We are pleased that the result of this investigation led us to approve charges for this incredibly heinous offense,” said McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick D. Kenneally. “Child pornography and other offenses like it are not victimless crimes and have a lasting negative impact on those depicted as well as the community as a whole.”