28-year-old motorcyclist killed in McHenry crash: police

The Brief A 28-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle on Charles J. Miller Parkway in McHenry early Sunday morning. Police say the rider was ejected after the motorcycle left the roadway; no witnesses saw the crash, and a passing motorist called 911. The crash remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A 28-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in McHenry on Sunday, according to police.

Around 1:16 a.m., officials responded to Charles J. Miller Parkway and McHenry Avenue for a report of a single-car crash with injuries.

An investigation revealed that a green 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 850 motorcycle was traveling west on Charles J. Miller Parkway when it left the road and ejected the rider, police say. The motorcycle was found in the eastbound lanes, and the rider was in the center median.

There were no witnesses to the crash, but a passing motorist called 911 and flagged down an ambulance company for help.

According to the McHenry County Coroner's Office, the 28-year-old man and rider of the Kawasaki died from his injuries at the scene.

Charles J. Miller Parkway was closed for about four hours during the investigation. The crash is still under investigation.

What you can do:

If anyone has information, they should contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599. Anyone looking to remain anonymous should call the McHenry Police Department's tip line at 815-363-2124.