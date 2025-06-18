'28 Years Later': Jake Hamilton talks with cast of long-awaited sequel

Fans of the iconic horror film "28 Days Later" are gearing up for the release of the long-awaited sequel, "28 Years Later" – courtesy of Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle.

The sequel to the 2002 zombie film opens in theaters nationwide Thursday night, bringing fans back to a world ravaged by a ‘rage virus,’ turning much of the human population into the ‘infected’ – fast-moving zombies zombies that keep much of the all-star cast on their toes.

However, many of the stars tell FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton that they never wanted to have their own "zombie moment" – and, in fact, hoped their characters would make it through the horror thriller bite-free.

"I didn’t want an infected moment," laughed Oscar-nominated star Ralph Fiennes. "I wanted to be free of infection!"

Fiennes practiced his best "zombie face" in the interview, adding "There’s not a lot of nuance there!"

"28 Years Later" opens in theaters on Thursday night.