'28 Years Later': Jake Hamilton talks with cast of long-awaited sequel

By
Published  June 18, 2025 1:09pm CDT
Jake's Takes
FOX 32 Chicago
'28 Years Later' to hit theaters this week

FOX 32's Jake Hamilton sat down with some of the cast from "28 Years Later."

CHICAGO - Fans of the iconic horror film "28 Days Later" are gearing up for the release of the long-awaited sequel, "28 Years Later" – courtesy of Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle.

The sequel to the 2002 zombie film opens in theaters nationwide Thursday night, bringing fans back to a world ravaged by a ‘rage virus,’ turning much of the human population into the ‘infected’ – fast-moving zombies zombies that keep much of the all-star cast on their toes.

However, many of the stars tell FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton that they never wanted to have their own "zombie moment" – and, in fact, hoped their characters would make it through the horror thriller bite-free.

"I didn’t want an infected moment," laughed Oscar-nominated star Ralph Fiennes. "I wanted to be free of infection!"

Fiennes practiced his best "zombie face" in the interview, adding "There’s not a lot of nuance there!"

"28 Years Later" opens in theaters on Thursday night.

Jake's TakesEntertainment