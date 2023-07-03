29 tires slashed in Romeoville, police investigating

Romeoville police are investigating after 29 tires were slashed early Monday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Highpoint Drive for a report of three male suspects slashing vehicle tires.

When officers arrived at the scene, they searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

In total, 29 vehicles in the Highpoint and Creekside subdivisions had their tires slashed.

Romeoville police are asking anyone with surveillance video to contact them at 815-886-7219.

The investigation is ongoing.