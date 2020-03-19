2nd Chicago Fire Department member tests positive for coronavirus: fire officials

A second member of the Chicago Fire Department has tested positive for coronavirus, fire officials announced Wednesday.

The CFD was alerted to the case by a “local health care facility,” and the member is being treated at a hospital, according to CFD spokesman Larry Langford. Those in close contact were advised to self-quarantine as a precaution.

Langford confirmed that the member is on “the EMS side of things,” but declined to disclose their rank. However, he also said that officials believe the person did not pick up the virus while on the job.

“We think the greater chance is that it is not a patient who transmitted the virus, based on how [the member] interacts with patients,” Langford said.

“The Department has conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection operation of the local Fire House where the employee was stationed as well as the work area, vehicles and any equipment utilized by the individual while they were symptomatic,” Langford said in a statement. “We are working with the City’s public health officials to identify all individuals who may have had contact with the member, including other CFD personnel and those who the individual may have interacted with during service calls.”

CFD officials are still waiting for the case to be confirmed by the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Wednesday is the second day in a row that officials announced a CFD employee tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, health officials said a CFD paramedic was diagnosed with coronavirus and is now in quarantine at home.