3 armed robberies reported within minutes and blocks of each other in River North

A man was shot and three groups of people were held up in separate armed robberies that happened minutes apart Thursday morning in the River North neighborhood.

The first robbery occurred around 1:45 a.m. when three males armed with handguns exited a black SUV and took the phones and wallets of three men in 300 block of West Ontario Street, police said.

Roughly 15 minutes later, four males jumped out of a grey SUV and robbed two males walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of North LaSalle Street, police said.

In the latest robbery, two men and a woman were sitting in a parked car around 2:18 a.m. in the 200 block of West Erie Street when they were approached by two males and one female who exited a black SUV, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the back during a struggle with one of the robbers

His friends took him to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

The woman told police she was robbed of two purses, and the other man in the car said his wallet and iPhone was stolen.

Area Three detectives are investigating all three incidents.

Chicago police have not said if they believe the robberies are connected.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.