3 arrested after crashing carjacked vehicle on Near West Side: police

Three people were arrested after crashing a carjacked vehicle while attempting to flee the scene of an accident on the Near West Side.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago police.

Three people were placed into custody after fleeing the scene of the accident, police said, and a weapon was recovered nearby.

The vehicle they were driving was reported stolen in a carjacking about 7:05 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

No charges have been filed.