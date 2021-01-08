3 arrested after crashing carjacked vehicle on Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - Three people were arrested after crashing a carjacked vehicle while attempting to flee the scene of an accident on the Near West Side.
The crash happened about 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago police.
Three people were placed into custody after fleeing the scene of the accident, police said, and a weapon was recovered nearby.
The vehicle they were driving was reported stolen in a carjacking about 7:05 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said.
No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.
No charges have been filed.